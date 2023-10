…TAMMY MOVING CLOSER TO THE LEEWARD ISLANDS…

Tammy is moving closer to the Leeward Islands. The territory could feel effectsย of Hurricane Tammy as early as tomorrow with gusty winds coming out of the northwest. This could impact our see conditions.

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Tammy was located near latitude 14.3 North, longitude 59.2 West. Tammy is moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h). A turn toward the northwest is anticipated by tonight, followed by a north-northwestward and northward turn Saturday night through Sunday night. On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands tonight through Saturday night, and then move north of the northern Leeward Islands on Sunday. For more information see the links below: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT5+shtml/201754.shtml? https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCDAT5+shtml/201459.shtml?

