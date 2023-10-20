…TAMMY MOVING CLOSER TO THE LEEWARD ISLANDS…

Tammy is moving closer to the Leeward Islands. The territory could feel effects of Hurricane Tammy as early as tomorrow with gusty winds coming out of the northwest. This could impact our see conditions.

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Tammy was located near latitude 14.3 North, longitude 59.2 West. Tammy is moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h). A turn toward the northwest is anticipated by tonight, followed by a north-northwestward and northward turn Saturday night through Sunday night. On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands tonight through Saturday night, and then move north of the northern Leeward Islands on Sunday. For more information see the links below: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT5+shtml/201754.shtml? https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCDAT5+shtml/201459.shtml?

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/…/MIATCPAT5+shtml/DDHHMM.shtml 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗗𝗠 𝗮𝗽𝗽, 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸, 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺, 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿, 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗯𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 𝗮𝘁 𝗵𝘁𝘁𝗽𝘀://𝗯𝘃𝗶.𝘄𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺/𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗮 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀.. Here are the links for our BVIDDM EMERGENCY APP https://apps.apple.com/…/bviddm-emergency-app/id6449369372