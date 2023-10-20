.TAMMY EXPECTED TO BRING HURRICANE CONDITIONS TO PORTIONS OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS LATE TONIGHT AND SATURDAY… …HEAVY RAINFALL AND FLOODING LIKELY OVER MUCH OF THE LESSER ANTILLES…

Tammy has slowed down and strengthened overnight. Tammy has been upgraded to a category 1 hurricane as of 10:00am this morning. Hurricane Tammy can potentially bring heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds to the Virgin Islands as it passes just over a 100 miles east of the territory late Saturday going into Sunday.
Rainfall amounts will range from 1-4 inches as the more intense and disturbed weather is on the east side of the system. The territory could potentially experience tropical storm force wind gusts. This could result in deterioration of marine conditions. There are high surf and small craft advisories currently in effect for the Virgin Islands.
At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Tammy was located near latitude 14.1 North, longitude 58.6 West. Tammy is moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through this afternoon. A turn toward the northwest is anticipated by this evening, followed by a north-northwestward and northward turn Saturday night through Sunday night. On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands tonight and on Saturday, and then move north of the northern Leeward Islands on Sunday.
Residents should closely monitor this system and work to complete seasonal preparations in case the system becomes a threat to the Virgin Islands
For more information see the links below:
https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT5+shtml/DDHHMM.shtml
𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗗𝗠 𝗮𝗽𝗽, 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸, 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺, 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿, 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗯𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 𝗮𝘁 𝗵𝘁𝘁𝗽𝘀://𝗯𝘃𝗶.𝘄𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺/𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗮 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀..
Here are the links for our BVIDDM EMERGENCY APP
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.