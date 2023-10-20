.TAMMY EXPECTED TO BRING HURRICANE CONDITIONS TO PORTIONS OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS LATE TONIGHT AND SATURDAY… …HEAVY RAINFALL AND FLOODING LIKELY OVER MUCH OF THE LESSER ANTILLES…

Tammy has slowed down and strengthened overnight. Tammy has been upgraded to a category 1 hurricane as of 10:00am this morning. Hurricane Tammy can potentially bring heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds to the Virgin Islands as it passes just over a 100 miles east of the territory late Saturday going into Sunday.

Rainfall amounts will range from 1-4 inches as the more intense and disturbed weather is on the east side of the system. The territory could potentially experience tropical storm force wind gusts. This could result in deterioration of marine conditions. There are high surf and small craft advisories currently in effect for the Virgin Islands.

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Hurricane Tammy was located near latitude 14.1 North, longitude 58.6 West. Tammy is moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through this afternoon. A turn toward the northwest is anticipated by this evening, followed by a north-northwestward and northward turn Saturday night through Sunday night. On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands tonight and on Saturday, and then move north of the northern Leeward Islands on Sunday.

Residents should closely monitor this system and work to complete seasonal preparations in case the system becomes a threat to the Virgin Islands

For more information see the links below:

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT5+shtml/DDHHMM.shtml