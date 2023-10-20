Hurricane Tammy Tropical Cyclone Update NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL202023 1000 AM AST Fri Oct 20 2023 ...TAMMY BECOMES A HURRICANE... NOAA and Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter aircraft data indicate that Tammy has become a hurricane. The maximum winds are estimated to be 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. The initial and forecast intensities will be updated with the next advisory that will be issued at 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC). SUMMARY OF 1000 AM AST...1400 UTC...INFORMATION ----------------------------------------------- LOCATION...14.1N 58.5W ABOUT 90 MI...150 KM NE OF BARBADOS ABOUT 170 MI...275 KM ESE OF MARTINIQUE MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...75 MPH...120 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 7 MPH...11 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...992 MB...29.29 INCHES $$ Forecaster Brown

