MODERATE TO SEVERE SARGASSUM INFLUX EXPECTED FOR MARCH – MAY

Sargassum influx events in the Eastern Caribbean are expected to be moderate to severe from now through May, according to the Sargassum Sub-regional Outlook Bulletin issued for March 2021.

Islands in the Eastern Caribbean saw increases in sargassum influxes for the beginning of 2021, with 6% more visible sargassum in the Atlantic than this time last year. Influxes are expected to be comparatively greater in the southern islands of the Caribbean, especially in the months of April and May.

The bulletin warns that cleanup operations could put additional strain on resources for tourism stakeholders; and that fisherfolk utilising waters on the eastern or Atlantic side are likely to encounter large sargassum mats.

Access the full bulletin from the Centre for Resource Management & Environmental Studies.