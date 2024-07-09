MORE EXTREMES EXPECTED FOR THE REST OF SEASON

The Territory can look forward to more extreme weather events for the remainder of the hurricane season. Almost six weeks into the season we have already seen record braking tropical events, with the first category 5 hurricane this side of the Atlantic basin at this time of the year. There continues to be record breaking heat temperatures recorded globally, as this is the thirteenth consecutive month for record breaking temperatures.

The regional climate centre at the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology is hinting that region could be experience opposite extremes in weather events in the coming months. These extremes include excessive heat events and more frequent severe storms.

What the Virgin Islands can expect for July-August-September?

July-August

Mid-summer dry spell

Frequent oppressive humid heat episodes

August-September

Increasingly frequent heavy showers

Severe tropical cyclone and severe weather (line up with the peak of the season and the above average predicted season).

More severe tropical cyclones like Beryl are possible

Implications:

High potential for flash flooding and landslides

Increased health risks due to standing water

Increase health conditions due to heat stress

Increasingly frequent disruptions of outdoor activities ( bare in mind the carnival season / other activities)

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life