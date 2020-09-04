MULTIPLE DISTURBANCES STILL BEING MONITORED IN THE ATLANTIC 

4th September 2020 – Several disturbances are being monitored in the Atlantic as they are exhibiting various levels of development. Next week we are moving closer to the midpoint of the season and forecasters have indicated that further increase in activity may be visible. Residents are urged to continue monitoring the systems in the Atlantic and be prepared and have plans ready if needed.

Disturbance 3 is becoming organized and remains very high for development at 70%. The system is moving at 15 mph and if it were to continue at that speed, it can be in the vicinity of the Lesser Antilles late next week. This system has the potential to be a tropical depression or tropical storm before reaching the Caribbean. Numerical models are tracking the system very near or north of the Leeward Islands however, a high level of uncertainty still exists of where the system will go. Persons are urged to keep a close watch on this one during next week.

Disturbance 2 is producing an increased area of thunderstorms and its level of development has increased to 40 percent. This disturbance may be pulled into Disturbance 1 when it passes north of disturbance 2 over the weekend.

Disturbance 4 is expected to move off the West African Coast over the weekend according to the National Hurricane Centre. This system too bars watching as the NHC has indicated a moderate level of development very early and may escalate to a depression very quickly while traversing west across the Atlantic next week.

