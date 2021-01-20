New Dates Announced for Water Safety Course

Basic Water Safety for Adults, a free series of courses presented by the Department of Disaster Management and the Caribbean Development Bank SMART Communities Project has new dates.

The series of courses now begins Saturday afternoons from January 30 and runs until March 6. Instruction will begin at 12 noon each week and last until approximately 2pm at the Nanny Cay Beach. Classes are free and space is limited. The registration deadline is January 27.

For more information or to sign up, please contact the DDM at 468-4200.