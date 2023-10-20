NOAA AND AIR FORCE RESERVE HURRICANE HUNTER AIRCRAFT FIND TAMMY SLIGHTLY STRONGER.

At 800 AM AST (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Tammy was Located near latitude 14.0 north, longitude 58.4 west. Tammy is moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h. Tammy is approximately 446 miles South East of Road Town.

On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands tonight and on Saturday, and then move north of the northern Leeward Islands on Sunday.

Tropical storm conditions are expected within the tropical storm warning area beginning later today and tonight. Hurricane conditions are possible in portions of the Leeward Islands on Saturday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the tropical storm watch area beginning later today.

Rainfall for the British Virgin Islands: 1 to 2 inches with maximum amounts of 4 inches.

Residents should monitor this system closely and work to complete any seasonal preparations in case this system develops into a threat for the Virgin Islands.

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT5+shtml/201157.shtml