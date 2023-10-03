PHILIPPE BEGINNING TO MOVE AWAY FROM THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, HEAVY RAINS CONTINUE ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE LEEWARD AND NORTHERN WINDWARD ISLANDS

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was located near latitude 19.6 North, longitude 64.9 West. Philippe is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through tonight. A turn toward the north-northwest is forecast on Wednesday, followed by a faster motion toward the north on Thursday and Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Philippe will move away from the Virgin Islands. Philippe will then approach Bermuda Thursday night and Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles (260 km) to the east of the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb (29.65 inches).

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has discontinued the Tropical Storm Watch for the British Virgin Islands.

RAINFALL: Philippe is forecast to produce the following rainfall amounts into early Wednesday: Anguilla southward to Montserrat, including St. Kitts and Nevis, and the British Virgin Islands: 4 to 8 inches with maximum amounts to 12 inches.

LOCATION…19.6N 64.9W

ABOUT 85 MI…135 KM N OF ST. THOMAS

ABOUT 875 MI…1410 KM S OF BERMUDA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…45 MPH…75 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 310 DEGREES AT 12 MPH…19 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1004 MB…29.65 INCHES

Forecaster Berg