POSSIBLE FLASH WARNING COULD GO IN EFFECT FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms associated with a deep layered trough interacting with a robust cold front could possible upgrade the current flood watch to a warning later this afternoon. The system is producing scattered and isolated thunderstorms throughout the territory. Over the last 24 hours, 4.16 inches of rainfall has been recorded in the Road Town area.

These conditions are expected to persist throughout the afternoon. The heaviest rainfall for the remainder of the day is is expected between 2pm-7pm. Strong wind gusts are expected to weaken by mid afternoon.

The Department of Disaster Management encourages residents in low-lying and flood prone area are asked to be on high alert that flash flooding is possible. Residents are also asked to remain vigilant and pay keen attention to updates.

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola