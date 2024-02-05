POTENTIALLY UNSTABLE WEATHER FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Potentially unstable weather is likely for the Virgin Islands over the next three days. A trough is expected to bring an increase cloudiness , increased showers and isolated thunderstorms starting as early as tomorrow afternoon.

Rainfall amounts could possibly 2-4 inches across the territory. Marine conditions are also likely to deteriorate as this trough moves through the territory.

Residents are being encouraged by the Department of Disaster Management to remain vigilant and be on the alert in the event urgent action is required.

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗗𝗠 𝗮𝗽𝗽, 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸, 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺, 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘄𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗯𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗺.𝗰𝗼𝗺 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀.