RAINY DAYS AHEAD FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Thursday, April 11, 2024 — There could be a series of wet days ahead for the Virgin Islands. The BVI WeatherSTEM is showing a moderate chance of rainfall for at least eight consecutive days beginning Sunday. Accumulated rainfall of approximately 2 inches is expected over the period.

At the regional level, the latest climate predictions from the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH) suggests an early start to the wet season.

The Department of Disaster Management is asking residents to be mindful of the potential for the change in weather as the start of the Atlantic Hurricane season is fast approaching. Residents should also keep in mind that this year is poised to be an active season.

For more information click on the following links :

https://rcc.cimh.edu.bb/files/2024/03/caricofamjjas.pdf

https://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.