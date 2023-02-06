Regional Launch of the Early Warnings for All Initiative (EW4ALL) for the Caribbean

The United Nations office for Disaster Risk Reduction will join the Caribbean Disaster and Emergency Management Agency for a regional launch of the Early Warnings for All Initiative for the Caribbean on February 6 at 11:00am.

This will be the first regional launch of the initiative worldwide, and it will be an opportunity to harness the highest political as well as technical support to achieve the ambition set by the UN SG. Similarly, it would be an occasion to highlight the work that has been developed in the region, notably under the Climate Risk Early Warning Systems Caribbean Initiative, and from the different partners of the Regional Early Warning System Consortium chaired by CDEMA.

The outcomes of this event will also contribute to the upcoming VIII Regional Platform for Disaster Risk reduction in the Americas and the Caribbean to be held in Uruguay from 27 February to 2 March 2023, particularly to the joint meeting between directors of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services, and the National Disaster Risk Management Agencies. Similarly, this event will inform the Mid-term review of the Sendai Framework high level meeting of the General Assembly to be held in New York in May 2023.

View details about the event and how to view the launch at https://www.undrr.org/event/regional-launch-early-warnings-all-initiative-ew4all-caribbean