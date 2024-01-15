SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Fresh to strong gusty winds are causing a combination of wind waves and wind swells, resulting in hazardous seas, especially on the Atlantic sides of the islands. The threat level to the life, livelihood, property and infrastructure of mariners is moderate to high with the potential for significant to extensive impacts. A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and or wind waves and or wind swells of 7 feet or greater are occurring or imminent.

Winds over open waters: East-northeast at 28 to 46 km/h (15 to 25 knots; 17 to 29 mph), with strong gusts to 72 km/h (39 knots; 44 mph). Highest winds are likely Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

Seas (significant wave heights): 2.1 to 4.0 metres(7 to 13 feet), occasionally or locally reaching over 5.0 metres (17 feet). Wind waves and or wind swells of 1.8 to 2.7 metres or 6 to 9 feet and occasionally higher. The dominant wind-wave period is 6 to 9 seconds. Highest seas are expected Wednesday morning through Thursday morning

Potential Impacts: Loss of life at sea; injuries to mariners; capsize or damage or loss of vessels and marine equipment; financial losses; disruption of fisheries and scarcity of fish products and disruption to marine transportation.

Caution: Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Please continue to monitor these hazardous, life-threatening marine conditions.

Forecaster: Dale Destin