SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORIES IN EFFECT FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

A small craft advisory has been issued for the Virgin Islands due to hazardous sea conditions. Fresh to strong winds are forecast to cause a combination of wind waves and wind swells, resulting in hazardous seas, mainly on the Atlantic sides of the islands. A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and or wind waves and or wind swells of 7 feet or greater are occurring or imminent. High surf advisory also remains in effect for the Virgin Islands.

WHAT:

Winds east-northeast at 28 to 43 km/h (15 to 23 knots; 17 to 26 mph), with strong gusts to 67 km/h (36 knots; 41 mph) along. Significant wave heights ranging from 2.1to 3.4 metres (7 to 11 feet), occasionally or locally reaching over

4.0 metres (14 feet). Wind waves and or wind swells of 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet and occasionally higher. The dominant wind-wave period is 6 to 9 seconds.

IMPACTS:

Choppy seas, rough waters impacting fishermen, small sailboats and other small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. Beach goers should avoid the waters as the possibility of strong rip currents exist.

For more information click on the following link:

http://www.antiguamet.com/Antigua_Met_files/SmallCraftADVISORY.pdf

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola