Small Craft Warning Takes Effect Tonight

21st August 2020 – The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services will put into effect a small craft warning tonight, for mainly the Atlantic Waters of Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands.

Locations to be affected: Mainly open Atlantic waters.

Timing: From tonight until tomorrow (Saturday).

Synopsis: Fresh to strong winds, associated with Tropical Storm Laura, are expected to cause hazardous seas, raising the threat level to high, at sea, with the potential of extensive impacts to the life and property of mariners.

Winds: Southeast at to 28 to 46 km/h (15 to 25 knots; 17 to 29 mph), with strong gusts to around 74 km/h (40 knots; 46 mph).

Seas (significant wave heights): 2 to 3 metres (7 to 10 feet), occasionally or locally reaching near 3.8 metres (near 13 feet). Dominant wave period is 6 to 9 seconds.

Potential impacts: Loss of life; injuries; sea search and rescue disruptions; cancellations to sea transportation; scarcity of seafood; damage or loss of boats and fishing equipment; cancellation to marine recreation and businesses and economic losses.

Precautionary/preparedness actions: A small craft warning means that wind speeds of 41 km/h or higher (22 knots or higher) and or wind waves and or wind swells of 9 feet or greater are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small crafts. Small craft operators should stay in port and safeguard their vessels.

Please continue to monitor these hazardous, life-threatening marine conditions. Stay tuned to updates coming out of the Met Office via antiguamet.com

Forecaster: Dale Destin