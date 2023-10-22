…TAMMY PULLING AWAY FROM THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS…

Tammy remains a category 1 hurricane as it tracks near to the Virgin Islands. Based on the proximity of the storm to the islands as it passes tropical storm conditions could still impact the country later this evening and into the night. Thunderstorms and gusty wind conditions could potentially affect us as result of the outer rain bands both to west and south of the system. Rainfall amounts could still accumulate up to 4inches even though Tammy as passed. Implying that possibility of few rainy days still exist after Tammy passes.

Marine conditions around the territory especially to the northeast are still hazardous where wave heights are hovering between 8-11 feet. Thus the small craft warning is still in effect and small craft operators should stay in or near port, seek safe harbour and secure their vessels from severe conditions.

As of 11 am, Tammy is located 19.1 N and 63.0W approximately 100 miles ENE of Road Town. Tammy is currently northwest at 9mph with sustained winds of 80 mph.

It is important to note that even after the centre of Tammy has passed we are still not in the all clear status. The Department of Disaster encourage residents to still monitor the updates as Tammy tracks near the territory and eventually away from the Virgin Islands.

