TAMMY STRENGTHENS OVERNIGHT

Tropical storm Tammy have strengthened overnight. Tammy could potentially impact the Virgin Islands with heavy rainfall over the weekend. Rainfall could accumulate up to 4 inches over the period. The rainfall could possible cause flooding in urban areas.

Based on the current forecast, Tammy is expected to pass just east of the Virgin Islands. Nonetheless, there still remains some level of uncertainty as it relates to the intensity and tracking. As a result, the Department of Disaster Management encourages residents to keep monitoring this system as it approaches the territory.

For more information please see the links below:

http://www.antiguamet.com/ALERT_STATEMENTS/alertStatement_The%20Leeward%20islands%20and%20British%20Virgin%20Islands.html

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT5+shtml/191201.shtml?

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life