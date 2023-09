TROPICAL CYCLONE ALERT STATEMENT

TROPICAL STORM PHILIPPE ALERT STATEMENT

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES

5:00 PM ECT FRI, SEP 29, 2023

THIS IS FOR THE LEEWARD ISLANDS AND BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

…PHILIPPE EXPECTED TO DRIFT AROUND EAST OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS THROUGH THE WEEKEND…

AT 5 PM ECT OR 2100Z THE CENTRE OF TROPICAL STORM PHILIPPE WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 18.0 NORTH, LONGITUDE 55.9 WEST OR ABOUT 475 MILES EAST OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS.

PHILIPPE IS MOVING TOWARD THE WEST-SOUTHWEST NEAR 5 MILES PER HOUR. A GRADUAL TURN TOWARD THE WEST AND NORTHWEST IS FORECAST SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE NEAR 50 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS. GRADUAL STRENGTHENING IS FORECAST DURING THE NEXT FEW DAYS.

TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS EXTEND UP TO 140 MILES FROM THE CENTRE.

THE ESTIMATED MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE IS 1002 MB OR 29.59 INCHES.

BASED UPON THE LATEST POSITION AND ANALYSES, TROPICAL STORM PHILIPPE IS FORECAST TO MOVE A LITTLE CLOSER TO THE LEEWARD ISLANDS AND BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS BEFORE TAKING A GRADUAL TURN TOWARD THE WEST AND NORTHWEST THIS SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT. GIVEN ITS DISORGANIZED NATURE AND OTHER UNCERTAINTIES, IT IS STILL EARLY TO KNOW DEFINITIVELY WHAT SPECIFIC IMPACTS WITH RESPECT TO WINDS AND RAINFALL TOTALS WILL AFFECT THE ISLANDS. ABOVE NORMAL SWELLS HOWEVER WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT THE NORTHERN AND EASTERN COASTLINES ACROSS THE LEEWARD ISLANDS AND BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS. HENCE THE HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT.

NO SPECIFIC WATCHES OR WARNINGS ARE REQUIRED AT THIS TIME. HOWEVER RESIDENTS IN THE LEEWARD ISLANDS AND BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS SHOULD CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE PROGRESS OF TROPICAL STORM PHILIPPE.

REPEATING THE 5 PM ECT POSITION, 18.0 N, 55.9 W. MOVEMENT TOWARD THE WEST-SOUTHWEST NEAR 5 MPH. MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS NEAR 50 MPH. THE MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE IS 1002 MB.

THE NEXT ADVISORY WILL BE AT 11 PM ECT

FORECASTER

ORVIN PAIGE