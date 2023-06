TROPICAL CYCLONE ALERT STATEMENT

WHCA31 TAPA

TROPICAL STORM BRET ALERT STATEMENT

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES

TUE, JUN 20, 2023

THIS IS FOR THE LEEWARD ISLANDS AND BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

TROPICAL STORM BRET CONTINUES TO MOVE TOWARDS THE WEST…

RESIDENTS SHOULD CONTINUE TO MONITOR ITS PROGRESS…

THE CENTER OF TROPICAL STORM BRET WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 11.7 NORTH, LONGITUDE 44.7 WEST OR APPROXIMATELY 1130 MILES EAST-SOUTHEAST OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS AND BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS.

BRET IS MOVING TOWARD THE WEST NEAR 17 MILES PER HOUR AND THIS GENERAL MOTION IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE FOR THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE NEAR 40 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS. STRENGTHENING IS FORECAST, AND BRET COULD BECOME A HURRICANE IN A COUPLE OF DAYS.

TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS EXTEND UP TO 45 MILES FROM THE CENTER.

THE ESTIMATED MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE IS 1008 MB OR 29.77 INCHES.

THE LATEST INFORMATION AND GUIDANCE ON BRET SUGGEST THAT THE TROPICAL CYCLONE COULD BE NEAR THE LESSER ANTILLES ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. GIVEN ITS CURRENT DISTANCE FROM THE ISLANDS AND THE UNCERTAINTIES IN ITS TRACK, NO SPECIFIC ACTION IS REQUIRED OF RESIDENTS IN THE LEEWARD ISLANDS AND BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS OTHER THAN TO KEEP MONITORING THE PROGRESS OF BRET.

THE NEXT ADVISORY WILL BE AT 11 AM ECT

FORECASTER

ORVIN PAIGE