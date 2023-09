WHCA31 TAPA

TROPICAL CYCLONE INFORMATION STATEMENT

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES

12:00 PM ECT SUNDAY SEP 24 2023

…TROPICAL STORM PHILIPPE TO STEER CLEAR OF THE ISLANDS…

THE ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA METEOROLOGICAL SERVICES CONTINUES TO FOLLOW THE

PROGRESS OF TROPICAL STORM PHILIPPE (FEE-LEEP), THE SIXTEENTH NAMED STORM FOR THE

SEASON AND THE SEVENTEENTH FOR THE YEAR.

CONFIDENCE REMAINS RELATIVELY HIGH THAT TROPICAL STORM PHILIPPE IS ON A PATH THAT

WILL TAKE IT A SAFE DISTANCE AWAY FROM THE CARIBBEAN. FOR THE REASONABLE WORSTCASE SCENARIO, THE SYSTEM POSES LITTLE TO NO WIND THREAT TO THE AREA. HOWEVER,

THERE IS A MODERATE THREAT OF ABOVE-NORMAL SWELLS, WHICH HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO

CAUSE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS AND LIFE-THREATENING NEARSHORE CONDITIONS.

AT 11 AM ECT OR 1500 UTC, THE CENTRE OF TROPICAL STORM PHILIPPE WAS LOCATED NEAR

LATITUDE 16.2 NORTH, LONGITUDE 41.7 WEST OR ABOUT 1324 MILES EAST OF THE LEEWARD

ISLANDS MOVING WEST AT 12 MPH. A MOTION TOWARDS THE WEST OR WEST-NORTHWEST IS

FORECAST DURING THE NEXT FEW DAYS.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE NEAR 50 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS. LITTLE NET CHANGE IN

STRENGTH IS FORECAST DURING THE NEXT 72 HOURS.

BASED ON THE FORECAST MODEL TRACKS, THE CENTRE OF TROPICAL STORM PHILIPPE IS

EXPECTED TO TURN AWAY FROM THE AREA. NO HAZARDOUS WINDS ARE FORECAST TO REACH

ANY OF THE ISLANDS, BUT ABOVE-NORMAL SWELLS ARE EXPECTED.

NO TROPICAL CYCLONE ALERTS, WATCHES OR WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT, AT THIS TIME;

HOWEVER, AN ALERT IS POSSIBLE, IF THE SYSTEM WERE TO TRACK SOUTH OF THE FORECAST

PATH.

RESIDENTS SHOULD CONTINUE TO MONITOR TROPICAL STORM PHILIPPE. ALL ARE ALSO

STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO STAY PREPARED FOR THE REST OF THE HURRICANE SEASON.

AN UPDATE WILL BE GIVEN BY 12 PM TOMORROW, OR SOONER, IF REQUIRED.

FORECASTER DALE DESTIN