TROPICAL DEPRESSION 13 CONTINUES TO MOVE WEST NORTHWEST

Tropical Depression 13 is little disorganized this morning however it is still classified as a depression in the NHC’s 5 AM forecast. Presently most of the showers and thunderstorms are located in the southeast quadrant of the system. Despite the level of disorganization the system is still expected to develop into a tropical storm this weekend.

A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

At 500 AM, the center of Tropical Depression Thirteen was located near latitude 17.8 North, longitude 58.5 West or approximately 385 miles east south east of the British Virgin Islands. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 21 mph and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days.

On the forecast track, the depression is expected to move near or north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Impacts

Rainfall: Squalls and heavy rainfall of 3 to 6 inches through Sunday.

Storm Surge: Possible Storm Surge on coastal roads especially those on the southwesterly coast.

Wind: Tropical Storm conditions are possible late Friday to Saturday.

