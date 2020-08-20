TROPICAL STORM WATCH ISSUED FOR THE BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS

The government of Antigua and Barbuda has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the British Virgin Islands.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

At 500 PM, the center of Tropical Depression Thirteen was located near latitude 16.7 North, longitude 53.9 West or approximately 698 miles east southeast of the BVI. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 21 mph and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm on Friday.

On the forecast track, the depression is expected to move near or north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday, however residents may begin feeling conditions from the system as early as Friday.

Impacts

Winds of tropical storm force may be possible

Rainfall: Heavy squalls with rainfall amounts of 1 -3 inches. More in some isolated areas.

Surge: Surge affecting coastal areas sending debris in coastal roads.

Persons at home and abroad are encouraged to download the DDM’s Alert app in the Apple App store or Google Play store to receive updates of any hazards affecting the Territory.

You can also visit the DDM’s webpage at www.bviddm.com and subscribe for updates or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bvi.ddm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.