TROPICAL DEPRESSION 13 MOVING WEST NORTH WEST

Residents should continue to monitor depression 13 as it progresses further west and be prepared to take action if needed.

At 500 AM, the centre of Tropical Depression Thirteen was located near latitude 15.2 North, longitude 49.8 West or about 986 miles from the BVI. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 21 mph and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm by later today.

Impacts

Winds of tropical storm force may be possible

Rainfall: Heavy squalls with rainfall amounts of 1 -3 inches. More in some isolated areas.

Persons at home and abroad are encouraged to download the DDM’s Alert app in the Apple App store or Google Play store to receive updates of any hazards affecting the Territory. You can also visit the DDM’s subscribe for updates on this page or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bvi.ddm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.