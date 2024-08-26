TROPICAL OUTLOOK FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Regional conditions are becoming more favorable for tropical development. A couple of tropical waves in the Atlantic could influence weather in the region by adding some moisture to the vicinity. These changes are in keeping with the approaching peak of the hurricane season.

Model guidance hints that later this week, there could be some signs of development in the mid-Atlantic. This is an area of interest to the Virgin Islands as disturbances developing in that area may tend to track over or near the Virgin Islands and must be monitored closely.

So far in 2024, it is important to note that there have been five tropical cyclones. Of those:

five made landfall (one in the Virgin Islands)

three became hurricanes

one became a major hurricane

As the season is expected to become more active in the coming weeks, residents are encouraged to pay keen attention to updates and not become complacent.

