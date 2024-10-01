TROPICAL STORM KIRK UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Tropical Storm has gradually strengthened over the last 24 hr. It continues to track in a generally westward direction across the Atlantic. As of 11 am , Kirk is approximately 1700 miles east southeast of the Territory. Kirk is still projected to become a major hurricane later this week.

The current forecast track of Kirk is predicting that it should curve a safe distance away from the Territory. At 1100 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Kirk was located near latitude 15.3 North, longitude 39.2 West. Kirk is

moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph, and this motion is expected to continue with a gradual turn more northwestward over the next several days.

The Department of Disaster Management will continue to monitor the progress of Kirk.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.