Tropical Storm Tammy 11pm update;

At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Tammy was located near latitude 13.8 North, longitude 57.1 West. Tammy is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h). A gradual turn to the northwest with some additional slowdown is forecast on Friday, and this motion should continue through Saturday. A more northward motion is forecast to begin Saturday night or Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over the Leeward Islands Friday and Saturday, and then move north of the Leeward Islands Saturday night and Sunday.
Data from the NOAA reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected to begin on Friday and continue into this weekend. Tammy is forecast to be at or near hurricane intensity when it moves near the Leeward Islands Friday night and Saturday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km) from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb (29.56 inches).