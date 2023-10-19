Tropical Storm Tammy 11pm update;

At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Tammy was located near latitude 13.8 North, longitude 57.1 West. Tammy is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h). A gradual turn to the northwest with some additional slowdown is forecast on Friday, and this motion should continue through Saturday. A more northward motion is forecast to begin Saturday night or Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over the Leeward Islands Friday and Saturday, and then move north of the Leeward Islands Saturday night and Sunday.