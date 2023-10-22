TROPICAL STORM WATCH DISCONTINUED OVERNIGHT

At 5:00 a.m., the centre of Hurricane Tammy was located at 18.5N, 62.3W or 131 miles east of Road Town. The Virgin Islands is no longer under a Tropical Storm Watch, however, the Territory may continue to experience disturbed weather in the coming days. A small craft warning remains in effect.

See below for the NHC discussion & outlook:

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ---------------------- At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Hurricane Tammy was located near latitude 18.5 North, longitude 62.3 West. Tammy is moving toward the north-northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h) and this general motion is expected through today, followed by a turn toward the north or north-northeast on Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move further away from the northernmost Leeward Islands later today. Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible today followed by fluctuations in strength thereafter. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km). The estimated minimum central pressure is 992 mb (29.30 inches). HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND ---------------------- Key messages for Tammy can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT5 and WMO header WTNT45 KNHC and on the web at hurricanes.gov/text/MIATCDAT5.shtml WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected over portions of the northernmost Leeward Islands for the next few hours. RAINFALL: Tammy is expected to produce the following storm total rainfall: Leeward Islands: 4 to 8 inches with storm total maximum amounts of 12 inches Martinique and Dominica: An additional 2 to 4 inches, with storm total maximum of 6 inches British and U.S. Virgin Islands into eastern Puerto Rico: 1 to 2 inches with maximum storm total amounts of 4 inches These rains may produce isolated flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain. STORM SURGE: Storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels near where the center of Tammy moves across the Leeward Islands. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves. SURF: Swells generated by Tammy will continue to affect portions of the Lesser Antilles during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.