TAMMY VERY NEAR ANTIGUA…

…STRONG WINDS AND HEAVY RAINS SPREADING ACROSS PORTIONS OF THEL EEWARD ISLANDS…

At 5 pm Tammy was located at 17.0 N 61.3W about 258 miles ESE of Road Town, moving north-northwest near 10 mph. A turn toward the north-northwest is forecast on Sunday, followed by a turn toward the north on Monday. On the forecast track, weather Stem predicts the center of Tammy to pass 121 miles ENE of Anegada, 125 miles ENE and 140 miles ENE of Road Town, Sunday morning.

The Virgin Islands could start to experience some heavy squalls with possible Tropical Storm gusty winds later this evening into tommorow.

Outer rain brands may bring possible rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches.

The Virgin Islands remain under a Tropical Storm Watch. This may change as we continue to monitor all updates on this system.

Residents should continue to closely monitor this system and work to complete any seasonal preparations in case this system develops into a threat for the Virgin Islands

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT5+shtml/212044.shtml

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.