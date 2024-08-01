TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Invest 97L (AL97), continues to move further away from the Virgin Islands. However, trailing this disturbance is an area of instability that is expected to impact the weather over the Territory over the next 24 hours. The territory could expect showers later in the night with a moderate chance of thunderstorms early tomorrow morning.

No threats or warning in effect for the territory. Nonetheless, it must be noted that the land is relatively moist as result of the passage of the tropical wave.

Residents are encouraged to pay keen attention to updates as we get deeper into the hurricane season.

For more information: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=7

