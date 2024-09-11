TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

There are three disturbances now in the Atlantic that are being monitored by the Department of Disaster Management. Disturbance 3 the one farthest from the Territory just off the coast of Cabo Verde islands has just developed into Tropical Depression 7. Disturbances 1 and 2 are approaching areas that are marginally conducive for development for the next 7 days.

As of the most recent updates, model guidance are forecasting that disturbance 1 and 2, could possibly not develop, while Tropical Depression 7 could further develop and steer clear of the Territory. Residents are encouraged to pay attention to updates as conditions can change at any time. Be mindful also that we are the busy part of the hurricane season and the Atlantic can get more active putting the Virgin islands at more risk

The Department of Disaster Management will continue to monitor the progress of these disturbances as they track westward. The next update will be at 5:30pm today or sooner.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.