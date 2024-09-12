TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

There still remains three areas of disturbance in the Atlantic. These continue to move in a westward direction towards the Caribbean Islands.

Disturbances 1 and 2 are showing a very low chance of becoming a tropical system in the coming week. Nonetheless the potential is there for them to bring some unstable weather to the Territory over the weekend. Disturbance 3 (Tropical Depression 7) is most likely going to develop into at least a tropical storm within a few days.

Residents should continue to remain vigilant and pay attention to the updates.

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=7

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/graphics_at2.shtml?start#contents

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.