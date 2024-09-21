TROPICAL UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

There is area in the Atlantic that the Department of Disaster Management is currently monitoring. This area is showing a medium chance for tropical development as a tropical wave moves into the area. Gradual development of this system is possible thereafter, and a tropical depression could form next week while the wave moves westward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

Residents are encouraged to pay attention to updates. The department will continue to monitor, the next update will be at 2:30pm or sooner if required.

For more information:

https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/gtwo.php?basin=atlc&fdays=7