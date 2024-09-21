EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A dry and stable atmosphere will continue to restrict shower activity however light winds along with daytime heating could bring afternoon showers tomorrow.

Weather tonight: Generally fair conditions.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: Variable winds at 2 to 7 km/h or 1 to 5 mph becoming calm at times.

Seas: Not exceeding 1.2 metres or 4 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:07 am.

Letitia Humphreys/Charissa Humphreys

Forecaster

http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided.