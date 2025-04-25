April Test of the National Early Warning Multi-hazard Alert System

9
This is the monthly test of the National Early Warning Multi-hazard Alert System.
If you have questions or concerns about the early warning system, please contact the Department of Disaster Management at 468-4200 or [email protected].
This is the monthly test of the National Early Warning Multi-hazard Alert System.
If you have questions or concerns about the early warning system, please contact the Department of Disaster Management at 468-4200 or [email protected].
The Department of Disaster Management is a government department which operates under the legal authority of the Deputy Governor’s Office.