TROPICAL WEATHER UPDATE FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

The Department of Disaster Management is monitoring trough to the approximately 850 miles northeast of the Territory that is showing a low chance of development in the next seven days. Parts of this system is expected to move westward within the next 24 hours and an area of low pressure could potentially develop over or near the Territory in a few days.

What to Expect?

moderate chance for heavy rainfall moderate chance of thunderstorms rough seas

When to Expect?

possible the next 3-5 days



Potential Impacts:

potential for ponding on roadways potential for flooding in low lying areas and places with poor drainage hazardous seas



What to do?

Residents are encouraged to pay attention to updates and remain vigilant as weather can change at short notice.

The Department of Disaster Management will continue to monitor and provide the necessary updates. The next update will tomorrow at 8:30am or sooner if required.