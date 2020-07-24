TS GONZALO EXPECTED BRING UNSETTLING WEATHER TO THE SOUTHERN WINDWARD ISLANDS

24TH July 2020 – Tropical Storm Gonzalo has weakened however the system still has the potential to re-intensify. Gonzalo is expected to bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall to the Southern Windward Islands and the possibility of creating hazardous sea conditions for the BVI over the weekend. Presently a Small Craft Advisory is in effect and if required may be upgraded further.

At 5 PM, Gonzalo was located 10 degrees north, 55.6 degrees west or approximately 818 miles east southeast of the British Virgin Islands

Winds are 40 mph with higher gusts Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 25 mile.

Movement is to the west at 18 mph and is expected to continue for the next few days. Minimum central pressure is 1000 MB.

Persons should continue to monitor the progress of Gonzalo as it moves further west.

Persons at home and abroad are encouraged to download the DDM’s Alert app in the Apple App store or Google Play store to receive updates of any hazards affecting the Territory.

You can also visit the DDM’s webpage at www.bviddm.com and subscribe for updates or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bvi.ddm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.