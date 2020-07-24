TROPICAL STORM GONZALO MOVING CLOSER TO THE SOUTHERN WINDWARD ISLANDS

24th July 2020 – Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues to move west towards the Southern Windward Islands. Not much has changed since the last forecast however, forecasters are still confident Gonzalo will become a hurricane before reaching these Islands.

At 5:00 AM Gonzalo was located 10.1 degrees north, 51.8 degrees west or approximately 1012 miles east southeast of the British Virgin Islands.

Maximum sustained winds remain at 60 mph with higher gusts. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 25 miles.

Movement is currently to the west at 14mph

Minimum Central Pressure is 1000 MB.

No alert statements, watches or warnings have been issued for the BVI at this time however due to the uncertainty that still exists with Gonzalo, persons should continue to monitor the tropical storm and stay abreast of updates as they become available.

