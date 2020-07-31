TWO AREAS OF DISTURBED WEATHER BEING MONITORED IN THE ATLANTIC

31st July 2020 – The National Hurricane Centre is monitoring two disturbances east of the Lesser Antilles. Both disturbances are showing signs of development at varying levels. The Department of Disaster Management will continue to monitor the systems and provide updates accordingly.

Disturbance 1 is located along 14 degrees north, 44 degrees west or approximately 1382 miles east south east of the British Virgin Islands. It is moving to the west near 15 mph. This motion is expected to continue for the next several days. Dry air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere has decreased thunderstorm activity with the disturbance over the past 24 hours. Currently forecasters do not think environmental conditions are favorable for development as the system moves across the Atlantic however, will continue to monitor if this changes. The chance of tropical development remains at 10 percent.

Disturbance 2 has been identified near 13 degrees north, 22 degrees west or approximately 2835 miles east southeast of the British Virgin Islands. It is moving to the west at 10-15 mph. Forecasters have indicated the disturbance appears to be well organized with a very good rotation and may even appear to be a tropical depression on the latest satellite imagery. There is a 40 percent chance of tropical development.

Persons at home and abroad are encouraged to download the DDM's Alert app in the Apple App store or Google Play store to receive updates of any hazards affecting the Territory.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.