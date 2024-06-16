close
TWO AREAS OF INTEREST FOR TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT THIS WEEK

Weather
There are two areas of interest that has a chance  of tropical  development over the next seven days. The southwestern Gulf of Mexico continues to be an area of interest and also an area in the southwestern Atlantic ocean northeast of central Bahamas. Both disturbances might become tropical in nature by midweek. Neither of these disturbances are expected to be a threat to the territory

Whilst those disturbances are no threat to the Virgin Islands, a tropical wave is expected to move into the vicinity of the territory this week and could heighten the chance of shower activity for the week ahead. It is important to note that these tropical waves are getting more robust and closer to the territory. Residents are being asked to monitor updates keenly as the season progresses these waves passing through territory could develop into bigger tropical systems.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.

 