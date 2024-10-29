UNSTABLE WEATHER COULD LEAD TO FLOODING LATER THIS WEEK

Lingering instability and moisture across the region over the next few days will lead to periods of unsettled weather

conditions across the Territory. Cloudy skies, showers and thunderstorms are possible over the Territory especially on Thursday and Friday.

These conditions could potentially lead to flooding on these days. Rainfall amounts could range from 1-3 with the potential for isolated higher amounts. Residents should be mindful that in the case of heavy downpours, flash flooding is highly probable. Stay off any flooded roadways until the water subsides.

Marine conditions are expected to deteriorate Thursday and advisories may become necessary. Wave heights could range between 5-8 feet, with northeasterly swells up to 5ft.

Small craft operators should exercise caution as sea conditions are expected be unfavourable. Beach goers should avoid the waters during this time.

Residents are encouraged to pay keen attention to updates as weather conditions could change at short notice.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life