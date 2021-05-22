Update on Tropical Storm Ana

ANA NOW STARTING TO MOVE NORTHEASTWARD

DISCUSSION

At 500 PM AST (2100 UTC), the center of Subtropical Storm Ana was located near latitude 34.5 North, longitude 62.4 West. The storm is moving toward the northeast near 5 mph (7 km/h). A faster motion toward the northeast is expected tonight through Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are now near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is expected Sunday and Sunday night, and Ana is expected to dissipate by Monday.

Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

LAND HAZARDS

None.