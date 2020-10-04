WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

4th October, 2020

Synopsis: A mid to upper level trough will linger some more over the region and heighten the chances of showers across the islands today. A drier and more stable atmosphere prevailing across the region tonight will reduce the chances of showers to moderate.

Weather today: Cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 13 to 24 km/h or 7 to 13 knots.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.