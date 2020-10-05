WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

5th October 2020

Synopsis: The decrease in moisture across the area and the presence of a low level ridge is expected to inhibit any significant shower activity for the next 24 hrs.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or a low chance of showers.

Winds: East at 7 to 22 km/h or 4 to 12 knots.

Seas: Not exceeding 1.5 meters or 5 feet.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.