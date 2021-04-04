WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A ridge of high pressure is the dominant feature. It could keep the chances for cloudiness and showers low across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands over the next twenty four hours.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent or low chance of showers.

Winds: East – southeast at 15 to 28 km/h or 9 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:33 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:09 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life

Seas: 2.1 to 3.1 metres or 7 to 10 feet with northeast swells of 1.5 metres or 5 feet. The high surf and small craft advisories remain in effect…