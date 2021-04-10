WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Low moisture levels, along with a sudsidence pattern, will continue to restrict cloudiness and showers across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands over the next twenty four hours.
Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.
Winds: Northeast at 15 to 26 km/h or 9 to 16 mph.
Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet with northerly swells of 1.8 metres or 6 feet. The high surf advisory remains in effect.
Sunset today: 6:34 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:04 am.
