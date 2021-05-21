WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Low moisture levels could continue to restrict shower activity across the area for the next 24hrs.

Weather today: Period of clouds and sun with a 40 percent stray of showers .

Weather tonight: Mostly fair with a 10 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunset today: 6:47 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:43 am.

The air quality has fallen to moderate levels, as a result of an increase of particulate matters 2.5 and 10, associated with a surge of Saharan Dust. The threat of health problems is elevated, for mainly unusually sensitive people, such as asthmatics are asked to be careful and take neccessary precautions to protect yourselves.

Air Quality Index : 40 to 60

This is considered Moderate Air.

This quality is acceptable; however, for some pollutants there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.