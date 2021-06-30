WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Moisture associated with an area of disturbed weather will spread northwards over the BVI later today and into tonight and this will heighten the chance of heavy showers over and around these islands during the next 24 hours

Weather today: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Winds: East-northeast at 19 to 35 km/h or 12 to 22 mph with higher spells over elevated terrain with possible gusts to 56km/h or 35 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.8 meter or 5 to 8 feet.

A small craft advisory is in effect

Sunset today: 6:58 pm.

