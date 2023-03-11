Weather Forecast For The Virgin Islands

Synopsis: A very dry, stable and cool airmass will continue to sit across the area and restrict shower activity over and around the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather today: Mostly sunny skies in general.

Weather tonight: Mainly fair and cool conditions with a 10 percent or slight chance of a brief isolated shower.

Winds: South at 6 to 13 km/h or 3 to 8 mph becoming variable or calm at times.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet consisting mainly of northerly swells. 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗮 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗳 𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗲𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗻𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗰𝗼𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀.

Sunset today: 6:27 pm.

