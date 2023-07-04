Synopsis: Remnant of moisture associated with the passage of a tropical wave could trigger few passing showers across the area today.

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of few showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of few passing showers

Winds: East 19 to 37 km/h or 12 to 23 mph and gusting to 56km/h or 35 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet. A small craft advisory goes into effect tonight for the Virgin Islands…

Sunset today: 6:59 pm

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life